Region 10 girls soccer recap: regular season winding down, Crimson Cliffs, Snow Canyon, Cedar all win

Dixie hosts Crimson Cliffs in a Region 10 soccer match, St. George, Utah, Sept. 21, 2021 | Photo by E. George Goold, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Crimson Cliffs High School girls soccer team is in the driver’s seat to capture the Region 10 title.

After Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory at Dixie, the Mustangs improved to 9-0 in region play with three more games on the schedule before the state playoffs. But don’t think the Mustangs are looking ahead.

“We’ve said this before, these girls know that we can lose any game if we don’t show up,” head coach Kat Esplin said. “Every team is good, every team wants to beat us. So just stay focused and humble and very hungry.”

The Crimson Cliffs players have taken that message to heart. Leading scorer Jantzyn Losee, who netted her 14th goal of the year Tuesday night, told St. George News, that they know they need to stay on their game.

“We just have to know that we can lose at any time,” she said, “so we have to come out our hardest every single game.”

The first time these two squads played at Crimson Cliffs, Dixie’s defense and goalkeeper were strong and forced a shootout, which the Mustangs won 5-4.

The rematch Tuesday night saw Crimson Cliffs jump ahead 1-0 less than three minutes into the contest.

“It was pretty important to get that first goal,” Losee said. “We just wanted to get the energy going and that just kind of helped everything get started.”

The Mustangs tallied again and led at halftime 2-0.

Dixie struck early in the second session, but the Mustangs found the net again a couple of minutes later to provide the final margin.

“I just feel like we played our game,” Esplin said. “Our game is possession. We were patient and played our game. Dixie is very physical and they go hard to the ball. We kept our heads in it and do what we always do.”

Losee, Kate Young and Alexandra Blanchard scored goals for the Mustangs in the win. Losee, Blanchard and Emily Gibb each recorded assists in the victory.

“I think that we’ve just improved so much overall as a team,” Losee said. “We’re incorporating the things that we do at practice and then we’re putting it on the field. We’re getting better each game.”

In other Region 10 action on the pitch Tuesday night, Chloe Vowell and Ashlee Harris scored for Snow Canyon and the Warriors beat Pine View 2-0. Vowell and Paige Chris had assists.

Meanwhile, Cedar got two tallies from Rylan Tebbs and an assist from Keana Tolman and the Reds beat Hurricane 2-1.

Region 10 girls soccer standings, overall, region (as of Wednesday)

Crimson Cliffs, 12-2, 9-0 Snow Canyon, 6-6, 6-3 Desert Hills, 5-7, 5-3 Dixie, 6-7, 4-4 Pine View, 5-8, 4-5 Cedar, 4-9, 2-7 Hurricane, 0-10, 0-8

