Aug. 2, 1921 – Sept. 21, 2021

Docia Virginia Mullins LeBow Vistalli (Polly), 100, of Roseville, California, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 21, 2021.

She was born Aug. 2, 1921, in Portales, New Mexico. Polly was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Marrs, and father, TJ Mullins. Polly was also preceded in death by her husbands, Jessie LeBow an Louie Vistalli.

Polly had seven children, Dennis Wayne LeBow (Donna LeBow),Jesse Travis LeBow (Linda LeBow)Charlie Douglas LeBow (deceased), Dovie Louise Parrott (Steve Parrott, deceased 2020), Louie Vistalli Jr (Paula Vistalli), Margaret Rose Barlocker (Calvin Barlocker), and Paul Vistalli.

Polly had 13 grandchildren, Debbie and Dennis LeBow Jr. (Mandy LeBow), Lea Carol LeBow, Travis Eli LeBow, Cheryl Ann Daniele (Joe), Steven Parrot Jr, Bill Barlocker (Denise), Valintina Ann Barlocker Robinson (Peter), Alison Docia Barlocker, MaryJane Barlocker (Tom), CJ (deceased 1989), Michael Arthur Barlocker (Cycerli), and Kimberly Vistalli.

Polly has 29 great-grandchildren, Stewart, Justin Jacob, Brittany Nicole, Josh, Dylan Andrew, Kaela Marie, Nicole, Kevin, Cassidy Lauren, Eddie, Colton William, Sarah, Garrett, Janie Lee, Mica Calvin, Abby, Mark, Alexis Docia, Ashley Ray, Heidi, Peter, Kyle Allen, Kaleb Steven, Savannah Grace, Joshua Taylor, Ava, Brody Elijah, and Anna.

Polly had 23 great-great-grandchildren.

Polly will forever be remembered for her quick wit, strong work ethic, unwavering faith and unconditional love for family.

Polly was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and the most amazing friend anyone that knew her was able to have. Polly spent the majority of her life in public service as a dry cleaner and restaurant owner, and an employee at Star Market in Salinas, California.

In her later years, she found great joy in spending time with her family and telling stories of her childhood working on the family farm. She will forever be missed, and we look forward to seeing you again in heaven grandma. Some of her famous last words “Bless her heart” and always have “faith, love, hope and peace.”

We will have a graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at 2 p.m., Portales Cemetery New Mexico.

Polly will be buried in the Mullins family plot. Flowers can be sent to Wheeler Mortuary, 500 E. 3rd St., Portales, New Mexico, 88130.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.