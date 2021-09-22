TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | Sept. 24-26
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Fall Splendor | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | SUMA After Hours | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Stephen Bryner | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | The Corset as Art: Past and Present | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Paint the Music Night | Admission: $34 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Autumn Equinox Yin Yoga & Sound Bath | Admission: $37 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Ditchriders & Homesteaders! | Admission: Free | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $65 | Location: Hampton Inn St. George, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | School of Rock | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Comedy of Terrors | Admission: $29-$80 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. and Sunday, starting at 8 p.m. | Intimate Apparel | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Natalie Needs a Nightie! | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Center for the Arts, 255 S. University Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | The Pirates of Penzance | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Cymbeline | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Dragalicious Drag Show | Admission: $20-$500 (21+ only) | Location: Silver Reef Brewing Co., 4391 Enterprise Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | A Classic Murder Family Night | Admission: $25 | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. | Corn Maize & Farmland | Admission: $13 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, 5-8:30 p.m. | Family Fun Luau Time | Admission: $15 | Location: The Resort at Stucki Farms, 5015 S. Cattail Way, Washington City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 9-11 a.m. | Volunteer at Root for Kids | Admission: Free | Location: Root for Kids, 2044 Mesa Palms Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Foodie Field Trip Walking Tour | Admission: $54 | Location: Pioneer Courthouse, 97 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Saturday on the Farm | Admission: Free | Location: Red Acre Farm, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 a.m. | Breakfast on the Farm | Admission: Free | Location: Red Acre Farm, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, starting at 5:30 p.m. | Spirit of Hope Gala | Admission: $150 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Southern Utah Heritage Choir Fireside | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | Terry Wayne Project | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | ZioNoiZ | Admission: Free | Location: Zion Harley-Davidson, 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Rosin Under the Stars | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Karaoke Night with DJ Janelle | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Nashville Stars Live! Luke Bryan & Garth Brooks Tribute Band | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Dance Night | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: The One & Only, 64 N. 800 East #2, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Up and Away Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday, 3-10 p.m. and Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Swiss Days | Admission: Free | Location: Santa Clara City Hall, 2603 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Mt. Carmel Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: Thunderbird Golf Course, 4530 State St., Mt. Carmel.
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Sand Hollow Lantern Festival | Admission: $35-$75 | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 S. Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 6:30 p.m. | A Classic Murder Gala | Admission: $50-$65 | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
- Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon | Cars + Coffee | Admission: Free | Location: Bristlecone, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, starting at 6 p.m. | Zion at Night Half Marathon | Admission: $149 | Location: Ruby Rider Ranch, Main Street, Apple Valley.
- Saturday, 8-10 a.m. | TvT Fitness Free Boot Camp | Admission: Free | Location: St. James Park, 741 St. James Lane, St. George.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Fall Paddlefest 2021 | Admission: Free | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.