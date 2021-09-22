Expanding world-class neurology services to Southern Utah, Vista Healthcare introduces Dr. Bob Niemann

Stock image | Photo by Chinnapong/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Vista Healthcare is expanding its specialty care platform to serve the people of Southern Utah.

Although the group encompasses some of the leading medical providers already serving the community, others have moved to the area to help bolster the level of exceptional care. The latest addition to the team is Dr. Bob Niemann, who will provide general adult neurology care as part of Vista Healthcare Neurology. Niemann started seeing patients in St. George last week and said he looks forward to the opening of the Vista Medical Clinic in the near future.

Niemann is certified by the American Board of Neurology and has been practicing since 1982. He attended medical school and completed his neurology residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, followed by a residency in internal medicine at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, Texas.

A native of the Lone Star State, Niemann spent his entire career there before moving to St. George with his wife, Carol. He said he enjoys the hot desert climate and small-town hospitality of Southern Utah.

“The people remind me of Texas – friendly and pretty open,” he said. “They’re good people.”

Niemann said he was drawn to Vista Healthcare because its care model enables him to spend more time with patients and less time doing paperwork. And for the first time in his extensive career, he will focus mainly on providing outpatient services. He will practice exclusively at the Vista Medical Center in St. George.

He said this schedule allows him more free time to spend with his wife, and he believes that improved work-life balance will also help him be a better asset for patients. Aside from practicing neurology, his hobbies include photography and woodworking.

Vista Healthcare is bringing world-class neurology care to Southern Utah. The specialists at Vista Healthcare Neurology treat the full spectrum of headache disorders, including tension type headache, cluster headache, chronic daily headache, medication overuse headache, cervicogenic (neck-related) headache and post-traumatic headache.

Neurology also encompasses migraines, seizure disorders, stroke, memory problems including Alzheimer’s disease, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders.

Reflecting on the technological advances that have shaped neurological care over his decades of practice, Niemann said much of neurology is still based on the physical. He strives to stay current with advances in his field, to communicate and listen and to respect the trust of every patient. He emphasizes patient care as the core value of his practice.

“I’ve been practicing for a long time. I’m sort of the dinosaur in the group,” he said. “I still believe in patient-physician relationships rather than just numbers, and I have an opportunity to do that here.”

Vista Healthcare offers an exciting new view on medical care in Southern Utah. The group is now accepting patients and scheduling appointments for early to mid-October. Along with neurology, available specialties include endocrinology, rheumatology, spine and pain management, physical therapy, sports medicine, chiropractic care and primary care.

Services will be located in the Vista Medical Center, located at 2891 E. Mall Drive next to the Revere Health Center. The Vista Medical Center is expected to be complete in mid-October.

Vista Healthcare recognizes the needs of the growing community and understands that many patients with complex healthcare needs currently face extended wait times to see specialists to help manage their medical needs. The group seeks to provide improved access to specialty care resources for patients across Southern Utah and surrounding areas.

Should you require specialty care that includes a neurologist, endocrinologist, rheumatologist, spine and pain management, primary care, sports medicine, chiropractic care or physical therapy, give Vista Healthcare a call today at 435-215-0257 or visit their website.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Vista Healthcare | Address: 2891 E. Mall Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-215-0257 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.