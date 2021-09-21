13-year-old ATV driver taken to hospital following collision at Cedar City intersection

Scene of a collision involving an ATV at the intersection of 2400 North and Bulldog Road, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 21, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving was struck by another vehicle.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Tim Bonzo said the incident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bulldog Road and 2400 North.

The boy driving the ATV was heading eastbound on 2400 North behind two other teenagers who were riding dirt bikes, Bonzo said. Although both of the motorcyclists made it safely across Bulldog Road, the ATV was struck by a northbound Ford Explorer, he said.

“We’re not sure about everything that happened or the speeds, but they did collide in the middle of the intersection,” Bonzo said, adding that the impact knocked the boy off the ATV.

“He did have a helmet on,” Bonzo said. “He was taken to the hospital. We’re unsure of his injuries.”

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the Explorer was injured, Bonzo said. The vehicle sustained minor front-end damage but was still drivable, he added.

Meanwhile, the ATV sustained significant damage, including a broken wheel. It was loaded onto a trailer to be removed from the scene.

Bonzo said at the scene that no citations had been issued, pending further investigation.

“Right now, its still under review,” he said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

