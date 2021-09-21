March 3, 2009 – Sept. 18, 2021

Gracie Ruth Barlow was born on March 3, 2009 in Cedar City, Utah, to Brian Barlow and Jody Snow. When first born she was not responding appropriately. Later on, we would come to learn that Gracie was missing most of her Cerebellum, and had lesions throughout her entire brain and brainstem. After three weeks in the St. George NICU, we took our angel home to love her, not knowing how long we would have.

No one expected 12 years. She defied the odds time and time again. Whatever you thought you knew, Gracie would do the exact opposite. We believe she was sent here on this Earth to teach us all. She was and is such a powerful spirit that has touched many lives. She has by far been the best teacher and the strongest person we have ever known. To endure like she has is beyond remarkable.

On Sept. 18, 2021 Gracie succumbed to her bodies limitations and joined our Father in Heaven. Gracie is survived by her parents, Brian and Jody; sister, Katherine; brothers, Merlin and Parker Barlow; grandparents, Doug and Virginia Snow, and Douglas and Ruth Barlow. A special thank you goes out to our amazing nurses! Nicole, Debra, Mary, Sally, Courtney, Shellbe, TC, Cheyenne and Amy! Also, many nurses and doctors that have helped throughout her short lifetime.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N. 300 W. Cedar City, Utah). Graveside services will be held that same day at noon at Cedar City Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at The Barn (1419 W. 3000 N. Cedar City, Utah) from 2-8 p.m. Final arrangement are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online Condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com.