Feb. 18, 1935 – Sept. 18, 2021

Arlene G. Whittaker passed away at home on Sept. 18, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born Feb. 18, 1935, in Tucson, Arizona, to Dorothy C. and Arlow C. Gale.

Her early years were unsettled. He father worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and the family moved frequently for his work. She finally found stability in her high school years. Her father accepted a promotion and moved to California.

She remained in Milford, Utah, with her mother. Although estranged, her parents never divorced. After high school, she worked as a nurse’s aide in the Milford hospital along with her mother an RN. She married Keith L. Whittaker on May 25, 1966, in Reno, Nevada. They remained together until his death in 1999.

Besides working in the family businesses, she enjoyed gardening, embroidery and ceramics. She tried knitting but never took to it. Declining eyesight and mobility limited her options to TV and shopping in later years. She loved deer and evidenced by numerous pictures, figurines etc. in her home. She followed the Utah Jazz during the Malone/Stockton years and was a fan of Martina McBride, Marty Robbins, Loretta Lynn and, of course, Elvis.

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Michael; and her husband, Keith. She is survived by her son, Brian of St. George, Utah.

A public viewing will be held Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Her ashes will be placed with those of her husband in Milford at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.