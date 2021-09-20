Sept. 23, 1930 – Sept. 9, 2021

Wendell Terry, age 90, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. He was born Sept. 23, 1930, in Enterprise, Utah, to Franklin Amos Terry and Ellen Ann Goodliffe Terry. He married Lorna Martindale at her home in Burley, Idaho, on May 6, 1955.

Wendell is known for hard work, drive and a good heart. A self-made family man. He grew up on a farm with nine siblings – he is the last of his immediate family. He joined the US Army as a young man during the Korean War and was trained as a gunner/sniper. For many years he installed floor coverings. He had his own store (D&S Floor Coverings) in Midvale, Utah.

He graduated to building homes and condos. As CEO of Terico Construction he built through-out Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. He loved God and his family. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served faithfully and felt compelled to the read the scriptures daily. He liked camping, hiking, fishing, and hunting. He also really enjoyed trucking across the country with his brother Arnold Terry.

He is survived by Robyn Terry in Cumberland MD, Dale Terry (Debbie) in Henderson, Nevada, Scott Terry (Paula) in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sandy Terry Pett in West Jordan, Utah, Lori Terry Burton (Jeff) in St George, Utah, and Craig Terry (Tammy) Henderson, Nevada, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by wife Lorna Terry and John Gardner.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. (MDT) at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street, St George, Utah, 84770.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. (PDT) at 303 Cholla St, Henderson, Nevada, 89015, with a viewing prior to services at 8-9 a.m.

Interment will take place in the Town of Enterprise Cemetery at 4:40 p.m. (MDT) Sept. 25, 2021.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.