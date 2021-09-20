Hard freeze watch issued for portions of southwest Utah

September 20, 2021
ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning for portions of southwest Utah and the Sevier Valley, including the cities of Cedar City, Beaver, Milford, Richfield and Salina.

Area affected by a hard freeze warning issued by the National Weather Service for Monday night through Tuesday morning, Sept. 19, 2021 | Graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office, St. George News | Click to enlarge

The hard freeze watch is in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s are possible. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

