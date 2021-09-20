Father, son who died following I-15 rollover in Enoch were members of prominent Bangerter family

Scene of a single-vehicle rollover involving a Toyota pickup that left Interstate 15 north of Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 12, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities have identified the father and son who were involved in a fatal rollover off Interstate 15 near Enoch on Sept. 12.

Brandon Bangerter, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the early morning crash, while his father, Garret Bangerter, 66, died of his injuries four days later, Utah Highway Patrol confirmed on Monday.

The men had reportedly been heading home from a fishing trip when the Toyota pickup truck Garret Bangerter was driving left the roadway and rolled multiple times. UHP said the wreck was believed to have gone unnoticed for a few hours until the light of dawn, when a passerby called 911 after seeing the truck just before 7 a.m.

Both men were residents of St. George and were known for their work and accomplishments in the homebuilding industry. They also were the son and grandson of former Utah Gov. Norman H. Bangerter, who died in 2015 at age 82.

Joint funeral services for Garret and Brandon Bangerter have been scheduled for Friday starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Bloomington Stake Center, 200 W. Brigham Road, St. George. A visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. Southgate 1st Ward, 1068 W. Chandler Drive, St. George.

For those wishing to watch the funeral service online, the livestream will be broadcast via the following Zoom link.

To see Garret Bangerter’s full obituary, click here. Brandon Bangerter’s obituary can be found here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.