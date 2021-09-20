Sept. 10 1936 – Sept. 17, 2021

Janice Smith Knudson, age 85, passed away in her home in Colorado City, Arizona, on Sept. 17, 2021 with family by her side. She was born Sept. 10, 1936 in Payson, Utah, to John Webster Smith and Larelda (Laura) Chatwin. She married Charles Bassett Knudson in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was raised in Payson, Utah, in a very loving family. She spent her adult life in Salt Lake City and Southern Utah. She earned her master’s degree in education and spent many years teaching students and also playing a significant role in a variety of family businesses. Grandma Janice was loved and adored by all who knew her, dignified, kind and accepting of all—indeed, a beautiful soul.

She is survived by her sister, Rhea, and her brother, Gordon; seven of her eight children, Joan Barlow (Jethro and Shirlee), Daniel Knudson (Emma), Boyd Knudson (Mildred and NuDonna), Diane Barlow (Lorin), Stewart Knudson (Allyson and Audra), Brian Knudson (Amanda and Carole), Glen Knudson (Vonnie); two adopted grandchildren, Marie and Sheena; the extended family of Charles Knudson, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her first great-great-grandchild on the way. She is preceded in death by her mother (Laura), father (John), brothers (Wayne, Sheldon, and Leroy), sister (Nelda), husband (Chuck), son (Mark), and granddaughter (Lydia).

The viewing and the funeral will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 84770. The viewing will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m.; the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Isaac Carling Memorial Park in Colorado City, Arizona, followed by a reception at Mountain View Events Center, 560 W Academy Ave, Colorado City, Arizona.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Janice’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.