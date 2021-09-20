Aug. 22, 1955 – Sept. 16, 2021

On Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, our beloved Garret Norman Bangerter was embraced by his Savior after a life of valiant service to others. He was received into the waiting arms of many loved ones, including his parents, Norman Howard Bangerter and Joy Colleen Monson Bangerter; as well as his son, Brandon Garret Bangerter, who preceded him in death after they were involved in a car accident while heading home from a father and son fishing trip.

Garret was born on Aug. 22, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and grew up in Granger with his six siblings: Ann (Rick Gayheart), Jordan (Susan), Blair (LaNae), Alayne (Steve Isom), Adam (Nicole), and Erdman Jake (Patti). He was the oldest in his family and the best big brother, always instigating fun, and was a soft place to fall after a hard day.

He was protective of his younger siblings, genuinely interested in their activities, and he set a great example for them to follow. His defining characteristics were selflessness, sincerity and compassion. If you knew him, you loved him, and knew he loved you too.

After graduating from Granger High School in 1973, Garret served a Spanish-speaking mission in Uruguay/Paraguay. He then went on to further his education earning degrees from both Ricks College and Brigham Young University. While attending Ricks College, he was a member of the “Freedom Singers.”.

In July 1978, Garret married his high school sweetheart, Karen Frederickson. They were married for 38 years and together they raised three beautiful children: Laura (Ryan Poulsen), Brandon (Cari), and Shari (Matt Shumway). He loved spending time with his family, especially in the great outdoors. He was an avid gardener, fisherman, hunter and horseman. He loved to sing and play the guitar. His favorite boating destinations were Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge.

He was an attentive father, brother, husband, grandfather, uncle and friend. Spending one-on-one time and creating lasting memories with his grandchildren, was very important to him. People always came first, and he would drop everything he was doing to chat or go help. Garret loved to play games with his family and was always up for a friendly game of “Rook,” or the hilarious family favorite, “Grunt Piggy Grunt.” Above all, he was most proud of his children and grandchildren, and the people they have become.

After his first marriage ended, he met and fell head over heels with Sherra Hebdon. On Sept. 29, 2018, they were married and sealed in the St. George Temple. Since that day, the two love birds have dared many adventures together: traveling, boating, fishing, riding ATVs, skiing, hiking, cycling, parasailing and running a successful home building business. Garret embraced Sherra’s children as his own, and they loved him: Britney (Aaron Johnson), Natalie (Daniel Session), Bradley Schupple, Austin Schupple (Madison), Jacqueline (Greg Hall).

Garret’s accomplishments are many and include:

2019: Builder of the Year (Utah Home Builders Association)

2018: Utah Home Builders Association President & National member for 40 years.

2015: Lifetime Achievement Award (SUHBA)

2014: Seven year appointed Board Member to the, “Olene Walker Housing Loan Fund”

(Providing housing for low-income families)

2007: Parade of Homes Chairman

2005: President of Southern Utah Home Builders Association (SUHBA)

Because of the overwhelming support of the industry that Garret loved, this coming February will mark his 27th year in the St. George Parade of Homes. The home will be named “Joy” in memory of his mother, “Joy Colleen” and in honor of Garret and Brandon and the joy they gave to all of us.

Garret’s greatest pride and joy was his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Sherra; daughters; siblings; stepmother, Judy Bangerter; and 24 beloved grandchildren: Grant, Gretta, Hazel, Lydia, Raeghan, Will, Justin, Kaylee, Kimber, Tristan, Daxton, Tilton, Kala, Kiera, Logan, Luke, Ashton, Cameron, Zachary, Emmett, Sawyer, Reverie, Emerance and Calvin.

Garret was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We will all remember him for his unconditional Christ-like love, glowing countenance, endearing subtle sense of humor, and the way he made you feel.

There will be a visitation held for Garret and his son, Brandon on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the Southgate 1st Ward Chapel, 1068 West Chandler Drive, St. George, Utah.

A combined father/son funeral service for Garret and Brandon will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bloomington Stake Center, 200 West Brigham Road, St. George, Utah.

Live streaming of the services will be available for family and friends who are unable to attend via the following link: https://zoom.us/j/91099492906.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.