Nov. 15, 1985 – 2021

Franklin Leroy Johnson, 35, was born Nov. 15, 1985, in Hildale, Utah. He is a “warrior” who fought valiantly for what he loved and believed in.

He is an extremely skilled craftsman and could build almost anything he put his mind to. He loved the outdoors and backpacked most of the US and into Mexico. He has a deep respect for nature and spent a lot of his time fishing and hiking. However, his greatest passion was his children whom he loved more than anything else in this world.

He is preceded in death by grandfathers and several siblings. He is survived by grandmothers, fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters, his two daughters, and a multitude of friends and family who loved him. He is much loved and will be very missed.

There will be a family gathering on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, 6-9 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary. A second viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, 8-9:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

The Funeral Service is on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel.

