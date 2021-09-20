July 1980 – Sept. 2021

Brandon Garret Bangerter left this life for his next great adventure after succumbing to injuries from a tragic car accident on Sept. 12, 2021.

Born in Salt Lake City, Brandon was the only son of Garret Bangerter and Karen Eskelson. Brandon was blessed with an incredible family, including two sisters, Laura (Poulsen) and Shari (Shumway), and many cousins he loved like siblings. He often reminisced of large family holiday gatherings in the Governor’s Mansion and the shenanigans he and his cousins pulled off.

Brandon spent his youth roaming the hills of South Jordan and St. George, both on his horse and dirt bike. His love for everything outdoors continued throughout his life. Brandon was an avid hiker, hunter and fly fisherman. He shared his abundance of acquired information with all who would listen.

Brandon served an honorable mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Washington DC. His mission extended six weeks as Sept. 11 delayed his homecoming.

In June 2002, Brandon met the sweetest love of his life, Cari, whom he won over instantly! He made her his celestial companion in October 2003, later welcoming their daughter, Raeghan, and son, William, into their eternal family.

He took pride in being a homebuilder for many in Southern Utah, building sure foundations and bringing our communities custom ideas and dreams to life.

He is preceded in death by loved ones and ancestors he was anxious to meet. He leaves behind many whose lives he touched and have been strengthened by knowing him.

We will remember Brandon for his dedicated work ethic, lovingly random texts, artistic photographs of his latest catch, and running on Brandon-Standard Time. He was a friend to all-a mentor to youth, an encyclopedia of knowledge and a fierce defender of truth and righteousness. He lived life passionately, welcoming everyone to share in his joy and enthusiasm for the beauty of this world. We will greatly miss his wit, wisdom and sheer luck.

Brandon, may your saddle be cinched tight, your fly lines never tangle and your sites always be true. Thank you for all you taught us.

There will be one visitation held for Brandon and his father, Garret on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the Southgate 1st Ward, 1068 West Chandler Drive, St. George, Utah.

The funeral service for Brandon and Garret will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bloomington Stake Center, 200 West Brigham Road, St. George, Utah.

Livestreaming of the services will be available for family and friends who are unable to attend via the link below.

https://zoom.us/j/91099492906

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.