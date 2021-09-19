Region 10 girls tennis: regular season ends with Crimson Cliffs on top

Kylie Kezos of Dixie, who was undefeated in region play this season, plays in No. 1 singles match against Cedar, St. George, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — With a sweep of Pine View on Thursday, the Crimson Cliffs High School girls tennis team finished the regular season undefeated and claimed the Region 10 championship.

The Mustangs, who are also the reigning state 4A champions, defeated the Panthers in straight sets in four of the five matches, with the only exception being in first singles, where Crimson’s Averee Beck dropped the first set 3-6 to Pine View’s Ava Blake, only to bounce back and capture the next two sets, 6-1, 6-3.

In other action Thursday, Desert Hills and Dixie each won at home, with the Thunder sweeping Hurricane 5-0 and the Flyers defeating Cedar 4-1. In No. 1 singles, Dixie’s Kylie Kezos posted a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win over Cedar’s Jessica Grant to finish her season undefeated in region play.

Although Thursday’s action wraps up the Region 10 regular season, a few teams still have a non-region match or two scheduled between now and the region tournament scheduled for Sept. 25-26 at the Tonaquint Tennis Center in St. George. The results of that event will determine the seedings for the 4A state tournament scheduled for the following weekend in Salt Lake City.

The top seeds for next weekend’s Region 10 tournament will be as follows:

No. 1 singles: Kylie Kezos, Dixie.

No. 2 singles: Camryn Stanger, Crimson Cliffs.

No. 3 singles: Mandy Beckstrand, Crimson Cliffs.

No. 1 doubles: Gabby Hafen and London Wunderli, Crimson Cliffs.

No. 2 doubles: Tessa Fielding and Taylee Anderson, Desert Hills.

Thursday, Sept. 9 results

Pine View def. Cedar, 4-1.

Crimson Cliffs def. Hurricane, 5-0.

Snow Canyon def. Dixie, 4-1.

Tuesday, Sept. 14 results

Desert Hills def. Cedar, 5-0.

Crimson Cliffs def. Dixie, 4-1.

Snow Canyon def. Pine View, 4-1.

Thursday, Sept. 16 results

Desert Hills def. Hurricane, 5-0.

Dixie def. Cedar, 4-1.

Crimson def. Pine View, 5-0.

Region 10 girls tennis final regular season standings

Crimson Cliffs 6-0 Desert Hills, 5-1 Snow Canyon 4-2 Dixie 3-3 Hurricane 2-4 Pine View 1-5 Cedar 0-6

