FBI: Body found at campground in Wyoming; no confirmation as to identity

This police camera video provided by the Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park in mid-August. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search, Moab, Utah, Aug. 21, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Moab Police Department via AP, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A body has been found by searchers in a campground outside Grand Teton National Park in Teton County, Wyoming, the FBI reported in a news conference Sunday afternoon. No confirmation as to the identity of the body was given, but FBI Agent Charles Jones of the Denver office offered condolences to the family of missing Gabby Petito in a shaky, emotional voice.

Fox News reported that a coroner had arrived in the area about 3 p.m. Sunday. It was confirmed by Fox, ABC News and CNN that a body had been found in the search area, but no identity was confirmed at the time.

Petito was last known to be in the area of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in late August and was reported missing on September 11. She was on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, visiting national parks in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. She and her boyfriend were driving a white 2012 Ford Transit van with a variety of stickers on the back.

This is a developing story and will be updated as conditions warrant.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.