2 injured, 1 dead after minivan rolls onto median near Summit

What remains of a 2006 Toyota Sienna that rolled on I-15, near Summit, Utah, Sept. 19, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 57-year-old man was killed after the 2006 Toyota Sienna he was riding in lost control and flipped onto the median just north of Summit on Sunday at 2:26 a.m., police said.

The Sienna was traveling in the northbound lane of I-15, between Summit and Parowan, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, said Utah Highway Patrol Lieutenant Randy Riches. Riches said he didn’t know how fast the Sienna was traveling.

The driver, a 55-year-old woman, was airlifted to a hospital in Salt Lake City, where she was treated for serious injuries. The couple’s 33-year-old son, who was sitting on the back seat, was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from the vehicle, Riches said.

“We’re still investigating why the accident happened,” Riches told St. George News. “As far as we know, there weren’t many vehicles on the road at that time.”

Another trooper was investigating a minor accident about a quarter of a mile to the south, which occurred about 90 minutes earlier. Riches said that the accidents didn’t appear to be connected.

“But we’re still investigating both accidents,” he said. “Between these accidents, and the double fatality that happened last weekend, we’re wondering why these crashes are happening when there are fewer vehicles on the road.”

Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Parowan Police Department, Parowan Fire Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.