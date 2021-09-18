Traffic advisory: Bloomington west roundabout blocked by semi rollover

Composite image. Background photo shows incident on Interstate 15 southbound near milepost 52, Iron County, Utah, April 2, 2021 | Photo by James Moore, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — The west roundabout at the Bloomington exit of I-15 is completely blocked Saturday morning by a semitractor-trailer that rolled on its side.
The semi is reportedly carrying over 77,000 pounds of food in the trailer.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area. The roundabout is completely blocked off.
A St. George News reporter is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more details are available.
