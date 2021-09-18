Semi rolls in Bloomington roundabout; driver cited for going too fast

ST. GEORGE — A semitruck rolled onto its side in a roundabout at the Bloomington exit Saturday morning after authorities said it came off the highway too fast.

The semi, which was reportedly hauling over 77,000 pounds of food in its trailer, rolled at the base of the southbound off-ramp off I-15 around 8:40 a.m. and completely blocked a portion of the roundabout.

This resulted in access to Pioneer Road from Brigham Road being blocked while westbound traffic on Brigham Road was diverted to I-15 or back onto eastbound Brigham Road.

The driver of the truck was cited for driving too fast for road conditions, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell said.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and while the semitruck driver escaped injury, a companion riding in the truck received some minor injuries but did not require transport to the hospital, Mitchell said.

Cranes needed to be brought in to help lift the semitruck back onto its wheels and out of the way. With the Ironman 70.3 World Championship also taking place in St. George that morning, it delayed the arrival of one of one of the cranes as it was as it was being brought in from a northern part of the county, Mitchell said.

The western roundabout of the Bloomington exit was cleared and traffic started flowing by 3:40 p.m.

St. George News Editor-in-chief Joseph Witham and St. George News weekend editor Ric Wayman contributed to this post.

Photo gallery

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.