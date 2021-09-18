2 critically injured following crash on northbound I-15 through Arizona

ST. GEORGE — The northbound side of Interstate 15 in Arizona was shut down for over three hours Saturday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash that left two people in critical condition.

While the details of the incident are still being worked out, Sgt. Preston Price of the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver of a semitruck did not stop in time when approaching stopped or slowed traffic in front of the truck in the area of mile marker 8 on northbound I-15.

Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire Chief Jeff Hunt said the semitruck proceeded to rear-end the vehicle ahead of it, which catapulted it into two other vehicles. The collision was reported around 12:15 p.m. Arizona time.

Hunt said one of the vehicles involved rolled multiple times, which resulted in critical injuries for the two occupants inside. They were taken to St. George Regional Hospital by ambulance while another injured individual was taken to the hospital in Mesquite with less-serious injuries. Another person involved in the chain of collisions was also injured, but declined transport to the hospital, he said.

Due to weather conditions at the time, both Life Flight and Mercy Air were unable to respond to the incident, Hunt said.

The crash ended up closing northbound I-15 near milepost 8 just ahead of where travel was already reduced to a reduced to a single-lane in either direction between miles 8 and 9 due to construction work on bridge No. 1.

Single-lane travel on northbound I-15 was able to resume by 4:45 p.m. Arizona time.

While it was not known at the time if the driver of the semitruck had been cited for the rear-end collisions, Price said it is likely that the driver will receive a ticket as rear-end collisions result in citations under Arizona traffic law.

The Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District and Arizona Department of Public Safety along with ambulances responded to the crash.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

