News LIVE: Ironman 70.3 World Championship triathlon live updates

Written by E. George Goold
September 18, 2021
Ironman triathlete Heather Wurtele cycling through Snow Canyon State Park, May 7, 2016 | File photo courtesy of the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Ironman 70.3 World Championship triathlon kicks off bright and early Saturday morning, with professional racers entering the waters at Sand Hollow Reservoir for a 1.2-mile out-and-back open mile swim.

The men’s class will dive into the water at 7 a.m. and the women’s class will start right behind at 7:10 a.m.

After that the world’s best triathletes will jump onto their bicycles for a 56-mile ride winding from Sand Hollow to Hurricane to St. George.

Then the racers will put on their running shoes for the 13.1-mile half-marathon, traveling up and over Red Hills Parkway and back through downtown St. George to the finish line at Main Street in front of Town Square Park.

Racers are expected to start hitting the finish line sometime around 11 a.m., and St. George News is here to have you covered along the way with live updates you can find here.

For a primer on Saturday’s race with information on the race itself, road closures and spectator options, click here.

Check back frequently as St. George News sticks with you throughout the race.

