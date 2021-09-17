Region 10 boys golf: Crimson Cliffs shoots 20-under for 2nd straight week

Sophomore Lincoln Markham of Crimson Cliffs prepares to putt during Region 10 match at Sand Hollow Resort, Hurricane, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

HURRICANE — For the second straight week, the Crimson Cliffs High School boys golf team went 20 under par, shooting a 268 at Thursday’s Region 10 match at Sand Hollow Resort.

The golfers played Sand Hollow’s nine-hole links course twice throughout the afternoon.

Also for the second week in a row, Crimson Cliffs sophomore Lincoln Markham had the region’s top overall score, shooting a 64. He was followed closely by teammates Zach Felts (67), Boston Bracken (68) and Cruz Kirchhausen (69). Those were the top four individual scores of the day.

Coming in second place as a team were the Dixie Flyers, who shot a team score of 301, led by Jax McMurdie’s 1-under 71. Snow Canyon placed third with a season-best 303. See chart below for full listing of team scores.

Next week’s Region 10 match, which will wrap up the regular season, is scheduled for Thursday at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane.

Region 10 boys golf Week 7 results, Sand Hollow Resort

Crimson Cliffs, 268. Dixie, 301. Snow Canyon, 303. Pine View, 306. Cedar, 309. Hurricane, 311. Desert Hills, 313.

