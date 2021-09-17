Ace Martial Arts builds the leaders of tomorrow; classes for kids age 3 and up

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Ace Martial Arts, the home of world champions, has been serving the Southern Utah community for over 20 years and now has two locations in St. George. Experience a higher standard of training and personal development with the leading martial arts school in the area.

The original location of Ace Martial Arts near Costco offers 7,000 square feet of training space, and their Sunset Boulevard location is 4,000 square feet. Building children’s confidence from the inside out is what they strive for in teaching students ages 3 and up.

Ace Martial Arts is owned by multiple-time world heavyweight karate champion and Sport Karate Hall of Fame member Aaron “Ace” Reis and his family. Reis has been training since he was 4 years old in Hawaii and holds the rank of eighth-degree black belt in karate and third-degree black belt in Gracie jiujitsu as well as training in other arts. But to him, his biggest accomplishments are watching his students grow over their years of training and becoming successful in school and in life.

“It’s truly a feeling no words can describe when you see your students go from timid and shy or having a hard time staying focused on day one to getting calls and messages from their parents and schoolteachers about how much they have improved and progressed,” he said.

Ace Martial Arts offers multiple classes for kids ages 3 and up as well as adult Brazilian jiujitsu classes, boxing, muay thai kickboxing and wrestling classes. They also have the state’s largest women-only Brazilian jiujitsu class, with over 70 women learning practical self-defense and having a great time training among other women in a safe and professional environment.

Ace Martial Arts facilities are equipped with the highest-quality equipment available for karate classes, which includes world-class weapons training along with punching and kicking techniques. Their mats are the best available for jiujitsu and their wrestling curriculum, both of which are taught by leading jiujitsu black belts and All-American wrestling coaches.

Martial arts can teach respect, discipline and confidence, but Reis said it’s how Ace Martial Arts teaches these concepts that separates them from the rest. Their kids’ self-defense program is top-notch and, along with their character development system, helps the school build tomorrow’s leaders.

“We want to enhance our community through our youth by developing an ‘I can’ attitude and help them become positive influences and leaders here in our community,” Reis said.

Come and experience the difference with Ace Martial Arts. See available classes online or call 435-652-1501 to get started.

