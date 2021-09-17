Zion National Park’s annual art goes online, featuring 20 nationally acclaimed artists

Zion National Park Forever Project (Zion Forever) and Zion National Park, are hosting an annual art show running Thursday through Nov. 6 | Image courtesy of Zion National Park Forever Project Facebook page, St. George News

SPRINGDALE – Now in its 13th year, Zion National Park Forever Project and Zion National Park, are hosting an annual art show running through Nov. 6. However, due to the pandemic and the fact that the facilities where the art show is usually held are still closed, the art show has been taken online.

The annual art show honors the contributions and influence that original art has had on the National Park Service and shaping our nation’s public lands, according to a press release issued by the park service.

This year’s event, titled “Zion: A Legacy of Art” will feature the works of 20 nationally acclaimed artists. Seventeen returning artists and four new artists join this year’s invitational list.

The online gallery opened for viewing on Thursday and can be seen at the online site.

Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion superintendent, said in the release that this event provides an opportunity for visitors to appreciate Zion in new ways through the impressions of these talented artists.

“Their work continues to enhance our perpetual stewardship of this wonderful sanctuary we recognize as Zion National Park,” he said.

Art will still be available to purchased, with proceeds from the sales going to benefit important park programs focused on education and inspiring the next generation of public land leaders.

“Today artists, collectors, donors, sponsors and visitors continue that legacy of preserving the wonder that is Zion National Park for future generations and enhancing the experience of everyone who comes here,” Lyman Hafen, executive director of the Zion National Park Forever Project, said in the news release.

All related activities will be hosted virtually this year and can be experienced by following Zion National Park and Zion Forever websites and social media. Featured paintings, fun and educational activities, artist information and short art videos and demonstrations can be found on the Zion National Park Facebook page and the Zion Forever Facebook page.

