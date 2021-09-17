Motorcyclists taken to hospital with severe injuries following Bluff Street crash

ST. GEORGE — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with severe injuries Thursday night following a collision with a car on Bluff Street.

Authorities were alerted to the collision at 200 North and Bluff Street around 8 p.m. Responding police officers and others closed off the northbound lanes through the intersection and diverted traffic toward 500 West.

St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter told St. George News that multiple police units arrived at the scene, with some of the officers sent to the incident having just come off a crash involving a 6-year-old boy in the Little Valley area earlier that evening.

In the 200 North Bluff incident, the motorcyclist appeared to have been traveling north on the inside lane on Bluff Street, while the driver of Hyundai passenger car heading south pulled into the left turn lane in order to get on 200 North.

While making the turn, the driver apparently did not see the motorcyclist, who impacted the left rear corner of the Hyundai, Bangerter said.

Following the collision, he said, the motorcyclist was transported to St. George Regional Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance “with severe injuries.”

“There were some obvious leg injuries and possible spinal injuries as well.”

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured and was cooperating with police, he said.

No citations were issued at the time of the incident due to an accident reconstruction team being called to the scene as a part of the investigation. A part of this process includes the vehicles involved being taken in by police for evaluation, Bangerter said.

A helmet was on the ground at the scene, although it was not immediately known if the rider was wearing it at the time of the incident.

This report is based on information from police personnel and may not include the full scope of the findings.

