Juvenile dies in auto-pedestrian incident in Cedar City

Written by Jeff Richards
September 17, 2021
Emergency responders at the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident near Westview Drive, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 } Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A juvenile died after being struck by a vehicle late Thursday night in Cedar City.

Area of fatal auto-pedestrian incident on Westview Drive, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 | Map from Google Maps, St. George News / Cedar City News

Cedar City Police Lt. Jimmy Roden told Cedar City News that dispatchers received a call at 9:50 p.m. reporting an auto-pedestrian collision near 245 S. Westview Drive, west of town near Ladybug Nursery.

“There was a juvenile who has been killed as a result of that accident,” Roden said as he and other police officers were leaving the scene just after 11 p.m.

Roden said the incident is still under investigation and added that no further details would be released at this time. He did say that more information would be forthcoming as it becomes available.

In addition to multiple Cedar City Police officers, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper responded, along with two Gold Cross Ambulance crews.

This is a developing story.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. 

