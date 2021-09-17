2 more nights of closures scheduled for I-15 in Cedar City as part of Coal Creek bridge project

Written by Jeff Richards
September 17, 2021
Crews work on Coal Creek bridge renovation project, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Similar to the closures that happened three months ago, Interstate 15 is scheduled to be closed between Exits 59 and 62 in Cedar City on successive nights next week as part of the bridge installation phase of the Utah Department of Transportation’s Coal Creek Road improvement project.

According to a recent Facebook post by Cedar City Corporation, UDOT is scheduled to close down I-15 between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday night and Wednesday night. The southbound side of the interstate will be closed the first night, with the northbound side being closed the second night, the same as in June when the old bridge was demolished.

Once again, traffic will be rerouted through town between Exits 59 and 62. Signs will guide drivers along the designated detours on Airport Road, Old Fort Road, Main Street and 200 North. See map below for details.

The overall project, as previously detailed by Cedar City News, is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to UDOT.

Those who have questions or concerns about the Coal Creek project may contact the UDOT Team Hotline by phone at 435-417-9417 or via email.

Road closure map showing where traffic will be diverted off Interstate 15 between Exit 59 and Exit 62 on successive nights starting Sept. 21, 2021 | Image courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News / Cedar City News | Click to enlarge

