Region 10 girls soccer: Crimson Cliffs remains unbeaten in region play, Desert Hills, Pine View win on road

Crimson Cliffs senior Jantzyn Losee, 16, in a game this year against Dixie, is the leading scorer in Region 10, Washington, Utah, Sept. 17 | Photo by E. George Goold, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Crimson Cliffs High School girls soccer team continued its undefeated march through the Region 10 schedule with a win at home against Snow Canyon on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, both Desert Hills and Pine View won on the road to keep pace behind the Mustangs.

Crimson Cliffs 2, Snow Canyon 0

Jantzyn Losee had a goal and an assist to pace the Mustangs, who improved to 11-2 overall and 8-0 in region play after the victory. The senior captain for Crimson Cliffs has scored 13 goals this season.

Jaiden Nelson also tallied for the Mustangs and Belle Meadows recorded an assist in the victory.

Desert Hills 2, Cedar 1

Ellie Hendrix had a goal and an assist in the Thunder’s road win. Carly Knudson also scored for the Thunder and Hannah Heaton contributed an assist for the winners.

Cedar’s Keana Tolman scored the lone tally for the Reds, assisted by Rylan Tebbs.

Pine View 4, Hurricane 0

The Panthers posted the shutout win at Hurricane.

As the Region 10 race heads down the homestretch, Crimson Cliffs plays a critical road game at Dixie on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Mustangs beat the Flyers 5-4 in a shootout in their previous matchup.

Also on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Hurricane hosts Cedar on the pitch and Pine View hosts Snow Canyon.

Region 10 girls soccer standings, overall and region (as of Friday)

Crimson Cliffs, 11-2, 8-0 Snow Canyon, 5-6, 5-3 Dixie, 6-6, 4-3 Desert Hills, 4-7, 4-3 Pine View, 5-7, 4-4 Cedar, 3-9, 1-7 Hurricane, 0-8, 0-6

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.