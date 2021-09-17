Police: Reward offered for info on woman who went missing in Mesquite under suspicious circumstances

Marcelina Amado Salgado, 21, is missing and was last seen in January in Mesquite, Nev., | Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 21-year-old woman who went missing in Mesquite, Nevada, nearly nine months ago, and a reward is being offered for any information that may help deputies locate the woman.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on Marcelina Amado Salgado, who was last seen in Mesquite on Jan. 23, according to a statement released by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the missing woman was living with 46-year-old Manuel Bravo-Gil in Beaver Dam at the time of her disappearance and have reason to believe Salgado went missing under suspicious circumstances.

Anita Mortensen, the department’s spokesperson, told St. George News the missing persons report was initially filed with the Mesquite Police Department, but the case was forwarded to their office in Arizona being that Salgada lived in Beaver Dam.

Mortensen also said Mohave County investigators have been working the case since June and have yet to speak to the man Salgada was living with, Gil, despite extensive efforts to contact him.

“But we believe Gil is missing for a different reason,” she said.

Gil is wanted for questioning in connection with the disappearance, and the Mohave Silent Witness program is offering a $2,500.00 reward for information that leads to locating Salgado. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Salgado or Bravo-Gil is encouraged to contact Detective Angelo at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 ext. 4260. You may also call the toll free number at 800-522-4312 or Mohave Silent Witness at 888-227-8780.

