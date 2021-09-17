What’s on the Menu: Pieology Pizzeria | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke loves trying different foods, so he took his work buddy Amy Bennett to Pieology Pizzeria to explore some delicious new options.

Pizza at Pieology is a triple threat – the crust, the toppings, the taste! First up, they tried the newest specialty pizza on the menu: the Barbecue Luau. A barbecue sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pineapple and chicken. Demke also added jalapeños for a little kick.

Join Sheldon and Amy for good eats and sweets at Pieology Pizzeria in this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

“The Barbecue Luau pizza is just a delicious choice,” Pieology area manager Todd Jex said. “It has all of my favorite things on it. When I get a pizza anywhere, that’s kind of what I choose.”

Bennett is a vegetarian, and Pieology has plenty of delicious meat-free options. In fact, they make it easy for anyone with dietary restrictions to build their very own pizza, with everything you want and nothing you don’t.

“It was amazing,” she said. “I’ve been a vegetarian for about two years now, and so it was great to have all the different options. I could have plant-based protein and a million different veggies to choose from.”

Not only did they get delicious traditional pies, they also indulged a bit with the cinnamon churro pizza and chocolate chips on top. It’s all about options at Pieology, so they went for the pie-rise thick crust.

“That was the way to go,” Demke said, who said he usually gets it on the thin crust, but not this time.

Pieology Pizzeria is located in Red Rock Commons, making it a perfect spot to stop and refuel after a day of shopping with friends. Stop by and get a taste!

Pieology Pizzeria| Address: Red Rock Commons, 15 S. River Road, St. George | Telephone: 435-429-6998 | Hours: Sunday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1o p.m. | Website | Facebook.

