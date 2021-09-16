Nov. 15, 1934 – Sept. 14, 2021

Thomas Allen Cooper Senior, 87, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at home surrounded by family and friends. Tom was born Nov. 15, 1934, in Tombs County Georgia to Edna Earl Cooper and John Cleveland Andeson. Tom married Mary Ruth Kirland Nov. 27, 1963.

Tommy, as he was called, was raised deep in southern Georgia in Ohoopee. As a big brother he was often more of a father figure to his five siblings. He was a hard worker even at young age. He worked on farms in the area (cotton, tobacco and peanut fields). He enjoyed sports and played football and baseball in school. As a young man, he was full of life and enjoyed practical jokes. As a teenager, Tommy liked to run around with his friends, go fishing, swim at the creek, go to the movies and eat out. He was a good big brother. He loved and took care of his family.

He met his wife Mary Ruth on a blind date and three months later eloped and married on Thanksgiving Day. They made their way to Utah where Ruth’s family lived, and Tommy became known as Tom. Together they raised 11 children: Tommy jr., Mike, Rosemary, Belinda, Crystal, Heather, Jody, Heidi, Dent, Ben and Randy.

Tom had various jobs in the area. He was brick layer, cement truck driver, janitor, butcher and a gardener. Tom was friendly and made friends wherever he went. He had larger-than-life stories and loved to talk to people. He loved his family very much and was very proud of his children and grandchildren. Tom often said of his wife “she was a good woman,” and we are comforted by the thought of Tom and Ruth being reunited together in heaven.

Tom – Tommy – Dad – Grandpa, we love you and miss you already!

He is survived by his 11 children, 43 grandchildren, six (almost seven) great-grandkids, his sister Emma Jean and brother Kenneth.

Funeral services will be Friday Sept. 17, 2021, at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Visitation will be from 9am-10:30am followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at the Washington City Cemetery following the service.

Thanks to Applegate, Gentle Touch, and Five Counties for their loving service.

It was always important to Tom that there was food on the table. In lieu of flowers please consider giving your donation to your local food bank.

