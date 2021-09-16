SUV surges across sidewalk and into St. George sewing store

Scene of an SUV crash into the front entrance of a sewing store, St. George, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Sewing and Quilting Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An SUV jumped the curb as its driver was trying to park Thursday, with the vehicle ending up crashing through the front entrance of a sewing store.

The incident, which involved a silver Toyota Pathfinder, occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the Sewing and Quilting Center at 779 S. Bluff Street.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell said it appears the 78-year-old female driver pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brake as she was pulling into a parking spot in front of the store.

Store employee Tammy Seegmiller, who was working at the front cash register counter only a couple feet away from where the vehicle ended up, described hearing a loud noise and seeing shards of glass flying everywhere. She said the store was busy with patrons at the time, as it is most Thursdays with quilting and sewing classes throughout the morning.

“I believe in angels,” she said. “It was a miracle that nobody was standing there.”

Mitchell said the driver of the SUV was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene but did not know whether she was transported to the hospital. Witnesses at the scene said the woman sustained some minor cuts and scrapes but seemed to be relatively unharmed.

Seegmiller told St. George News the woman is a regular customer of the store.

“She’s a really sweet lady,” she said.

The store remained open for business following the incident, although classes were briefly interrupted – many of the employees and clientele who were inside the store at the time reportedly remained unsettled for a while afterward.

The vehicle sustained moderate front-end damage, although its air bags did not deploy.

Damage to the store appeared limited to the several shattered front glass windows and the their severely bent metal frames.

As of the time of this report, Mitchell said no citations had been issued in connection with the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and eyewitnesses and may not contain the full scope of findings.

