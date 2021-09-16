6-year-old boy taken to hospital in critical condition following collision in St. George

ST. GEORGE — A 6-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Thursday night after the scooter he was riding on with a friend was allegedly struck by a truck.

St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter told St. George News that at 6:02 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash involving a truck and two pedestrians at the intersection of 2080 East and 3110 South.

Bangerter said that officers arrived on scene and located a single vehicle involved and a scooter, which Bangerter described as an electric stand-on type scooter.

A 10-year-old female had been operating the scooter, Bangerter said, with a 6-year-old male riding on it. He said that it appears neither of the children were wearing helmets.

The scooter was traveling westbound on 3110 South on the south side of the roadway while the truck was traveling northbound on 2880 East, Bangerter said.

“The kids on the scooter went out into 2880 East and were hit by the passenger front corner of the truck,” Bangerter said.

The male driver of the truck remained on the scene and cooperated with investigating officers, Bangerter said.

“Both the children were transported to St. George Regional Hospital,” Bangerter said. “The 10-year-old female has some injuries but appears to be stable at this point. The young male is in critical condition and is being treated at the hospital.”

St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded to the scene. Neighbors stood around in yards while officers interviewed them about what happened.

Bangerter said that the accident reconstruction team was continuing to work the scene along with investigations.

Bangerter said that charges are pending at the completion of the investigation, which is ongoing.

Neighbors reported to St. George News that the intersection has been the site of other accidents of this kind.

“The situation here is not unique,” Bangerter said. “This is the second collision that we’ve had of this type involving a vehicle and an electric scooter in this exact intersection in the past year.”

This report is based on information from police personnel and may not include the full scope of the findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.