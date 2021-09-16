Discover the Desert: The best places to support your favorite athletes in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship

SOUTHERN UTAH — On Saturday, St. George will host the Ironman 70.3 World Championship. Watch the best professional and amateur triathletes in the world battle for glory on one of the most scenic yet challenging race courses anywhere.

Ironman brings the community together. Discover the Desert host Colleen Rue said locals are encouraged to come out and support the athletes along the way, or sign up to volunteer.

Learn more about getting involved with the Ironman in this episode of “Discover the Desert” in the media player above.

The picturesque course affords both athletes and spectators gorgeous vistas, from the clear blue waters of Sand Hollow Reservoir to the red sandstone cliffs of Snow Canyon State Park. Paul Huddle, senior regional director for the Ironman Group, said there are plenty of great spots to cheer on the competitors, beginning with the first transition area. After finishing the swim, athletes will quickly strip off their wetsuits, mount their bikes and zoom off.

The World Championship course traverses most of the greater St. George area and will use several major roads for the bike and run portions of the race, including state Route-7, state Route-9, Telegraph Street, Red Hills Parkway and Snow Canyon Parkway. Huddle said one of the best places for spectators is Town Square Park in the heart of St. George.

“The athletes are going to come screaming down that hill on Main Street, right turn on Tabernacle into the transition area, and then immediately transition into their running shoes and head back up Main Street, Diagonal and up to Red Hills Parkway for what will be one of the toughest run courses on the circuit.”

While you’re downtown, stop by the splash pads and cool off, or head to Judd’s Store for some sweet treats. If you’re thinking of something to do this weekend, bring the whole family and experience the excitement of the Ironman. You might just be inspired to sign up for next year’s race!

St. George is a staple on the Ironman circuit, having hosted both full-distance and 70.3 events every year since 2010. To sign up for a volunteer position or learn more about the best places to watch the race, visit Ironman.GreaterZion.com.

