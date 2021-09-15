Judge tosses Huntsman lawsuit against the LDS church

In this Sept. 14, 2016, file photo, the Salt Lake Temple, is shown in Salt Lake City, Utah. | Associated Press photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge dismissed James Huntsman’s high-profile lawsuit against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints alleging fraud in tithing.

According to a report from Fox13Now, Judge Stephen Wilson rejected all of Huntsman’s claims in a ruling issued Tuesday. But he also rejected the Latter-day Saint church’s assertion that the First Amendment barred Huntsman from bringing his lawsuit in the first place.

Huntsman, a member of the wealthy Utah family and the brother of former governor Jon Huntsman Jr., sued the church alleging it misspent tithing money he donated throughout his membership in the faith. He resigned his membership in the Latter-day Saint faith in 2020.

Huntsman specifically alleged that tithing money was misspent to fund the posh City Creek Center project in downtown Salt Lake City. The church has denied it.

Read the full story, including a copy of Wilson’s ruling, here: Fox13Now.com.

