The Narrows in Zion closed due to rockfall; rescue operation underway

ST. GEORGE — The Narrows Trail in Zion National Park was closed early Wednesday afternoon after a rockfall on the Riverside Walk portion of the trail. A person described as a young adult may have been injured.

Park spokesperson Amanda Rowland said the rockfall occurred at around 1:04 p.m. and medical and search and rescue teams are presently on scene.

“Currently, they are extracting a young adult from the narrows for potential transport to the hospital,” Rowland said.

Riverside Walk constitutes the first mile or so of hiking The Narrows from the “bottom up.” After starting at the Temple of Sinawava, it is paved for the first 1.1 miles before reaching the formal start of The Narrows Trail. The remaining 1.1 miles feature, true to the portion of the trail’s name, a walk along the Virgin River in the shadow of bordering cliffs.

Rockfalls are a common occurrence in the park. Another rockfall on the Riverside Walk in 2018 left two hikers injured. A teenage girl was injured in another Riverside Walk rockfall a year earlier.

This is a developing story.

