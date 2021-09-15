5-car collision creates scene near St. George school

ST. GEORGE — Two separate back-up collisions within feet of each other involving five cars caused a brief disruption at the corner of 600 East and 700 South on Thursday afternoon.

St. George Police on the scene said the collisions started just before 3 p.m. While Gold Cross Ambulance responded, police said there were no injuries.

Initially, a white Chevy Sonic was rear-ended by a beige Ford Taurus, police said. A white Honda sedan then slowed down as the first collision was blocking the westbound lane of 700 South. From there, it was reportedly not yet clear if a black Lexus RX350 hit the Honda on its own or hit it after another black Hyundai sedan hit the back of the Lexus.

Officer Eric Trombley said police were still investigating but it was likely a case of a chain reaction of cars following too close.

“I do know there’s going to be some citations issued in the first accident. It’s a following too close,” Trombley said. “In the second accident, for sure, it’s going to be a following to close with the very last car. And it just depends on the middle car whether he had actually hit before that last car hit.”

The scene drew some students looking on who just got out from nearby Odyssey Charter School.

Despite a five-car collision, the scene was cleared by police within a half hour.

“We work to get these cleared quick,” Trombley said.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

