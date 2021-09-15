TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Sept. 17-19
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rouge: Utah Women’s Voices | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Fall Splendor | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. PST | Palette & Pour Party | Admission: $30 | Location: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Stephen Bryner | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | The Corset as Art: Past and Present | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Women’s Suffrage & the Kanab All-Women City Council | Admission: Free | Location: McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Live Spirit Connection Event with Jo’Anne Smith | Admission: $45 | Location: Magleby’s, 1450 Hilton Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Laced Hair Beaded Weft Extension Training Course | Admission: $1,500 | Location: Elizabeth Faye’s House of Hair, 348 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. | Pride Interfaith Night | Admission: Free | Location: Highland Park, 1250 N. Highland Parkway, Washington City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Comedy of Terrors | Admission: $29-$80 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. and Sunday, starting at 8 p.m. | Intimate Apparel | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Disney’s High School Musical | Admission: $23 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Red Rocks Improv Festival | Admission: $8 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | The Pirates of Penzance | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Cymbeline | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | School of Rock | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 9-10 a.m. | Ironkids Fun Run | Admission: $20 | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:15-10:30 p.m. | Canyon Movie Night: “Coco” | Admission: $9.50-$12.50 | Location: Veyo Pool & Crawdad Canyon, 287 E. Veyo Resort Road, Veyo.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 7-11 a.m. | Ironman Pancake Breakfast | Admission: Free | Location: Intersection of state Route-9 and state Route-7, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-10 a.m. | Ironman Pancake Breakfast | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Police Station, 100 N. Main St., Washington City.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Saturday on the Farm | Admission: Free | Location: Red Acre Farm, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday, 10 p.m. to midnight | Alizabeth Von Presley | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Kurt Bestor’s Music in High Places | Admission: $10-$40 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 5-7 p.m. | Jazz Night | Admission: Free | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 6-11 p.m. | Dixie Roundup Rodeo | Admission: $5-$20 | Location: Dixie Sunbowl, 150 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Friday, 1:30-2 p.m. | Constitution Day | Admission: Free | Location: Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph St., Washington City.
- Friday, 1:30-2:05 p.m. | Constitution Week Bell Ringing | Admission: Free | Location: Pioneer Courthouse, 97 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Dance Night | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: The One & Only, 64 N. 800 East #2, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST | Super Run | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | Dixie Roundup Rodeo Parade | Admission: Free | Location: Corner of 1000 East and Tabernacle Street, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Pride Scuba Night | Admission: $40 | Location: St. George City Pool, 250 E. 700 South, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, all day | The “Reel” Deal Fishing Derby | Admission: $26-$40 | Location: Jackson Flat Reservoir, Kanab.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | George Says Cancer Sucks Give Back Tournament | Admission: $30-$240 | Location: Fiesta Fun Family Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Walk to End Alzheimer’s Cedar City | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Motor Company, 1010 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Out of the Darkness Cedar City Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Parowan Gap Fall Equinox Observation | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Gap Petroglyphs, Iron County.
