‘You get to set the pace’: Discover a new approach to health and fitness at fit20

St. George's newest workout option, fit20 isn't a gym but a fitness studio focused on intentional training that promotes accountability and consistency for optimal results.

At fit20, members concentrate on their health and fitness in a focused time frame. Workouts are designed to accommodate busy schedules and meet personalized physical and training requirements.

Members meet once every week with a personal trainer for a slow-motion, high-intensity strength training session lasting just 20 minutes. A circuit of specialized resistance training machines are used to create a full-body workout boosting energy and vitality.

“We have a scientifically backed program that tracks your progress weekly in a database so we can see how your strength is increasing over time,” fit20 Dixie Commons owner Sybrina Ely said. “The majority of our members see a dramatic improvement within the first three months.”

Safe and efficient exercise

Ely said people often struggle with form and technique when they go to the gym, which can decrease the effectiveness of the workout and might even lead to injury. At fit20, members receive personalized attention and guidance from knowledgeable fitness professionals who are focused on safety as well as efficacy.

As members use the specialized equipment, trainers monitor their form, their range of motion, the amount of weight they’re using and the amount of time they’re exercising. Ely said the fit20 system creates specific targets for each member to develop in their exercise routine, adding that individualized results are of utmost importance.

No mirrors, crowds or judgments

Somewhere along their quest to improve their health and fitness, many people join a gym. But it’s easy to become “gym-timidated” by mirrors on every wall, loud music, disruptive crowds and complicated equipment.

Members won’t find any of that at fit20, where the space is comfortable and the trainers are welcoming and supportive. Ely said there will never be more than three people in the studio at any time; doors are always closed during workouts to maintain quiet and absolute privacy.

Results in just 20 minutes

If you still believe that workouts have to be long and challenging in order to be effective, you’re not alone. However, Ely said fit20 members achieve results with an ongoing commitment of only 20 minutes per week. fit20 training is slow yet intense, taking the body to optimal stimulus, and the stress placed on the muscles and bones during each session triggers a hormone response that builds strength over time.

“It’s kind of like the ‘caveman response’ to lifting a heavy boulder,” she said. “When you meet that experience in the future, your body remembers which specific muscles to use in order to be prepared for the next time.”

Training with focus and intention

fit20 members work through a sequence of six familiar exercises during each session. Together with their trainer, they’ll monitor their breathing, posture and rhythm and record their performance to track progress and set new benchmarks.

Working one-on-one with the same personal trainer every week creates accountability. Ely said keeping a consistent schedule is key for members to achieve and maintain the results they want – whether they’re looking to build muscle tone, reduce aches and pains or start a new wellness routine.

“You get to set the pace. You get to say what your goals are, and we meet your expectations.”

At fit20, the first session is always free. Try out the equipment and meet with a personal trainer to discuss goals and past roadblocks.

Visit the fit20 Dixie Commons website to sign up for your free introductory training session.

