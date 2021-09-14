Bloomington off-ramp on I-15 closed after semi with flatbed tips over in roundabout

BLOOMINGTON — The Brigham Road off-ramp from south Interstate 15 was closed off for more than an hour early Tuesday afternoon after a semitrailer with a flatbed holding a boom lift tipped over at the Pioneer Avenue roundabout in Bloomington.
St. George Fire and Police responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. to find the semi and flatbed tipped on their side, with the boom lift and debris spilled onto the side of the roundabout just before it turns to East Brigham Road.
Firefighters on the scene said no one was hurt.
Part of the boom lift, which is a crane with a platform at the top, was broken off. Other cranes were brought in to right the semi, flatbed and the boom lift. Police blocked off Exit 4 on I-15 during the clean-up operation.
The scene was cleared by 2 p.m. and the off-ramp was reopened about 10 minutes later.
Firefighters told St. George News that a rear tire on the flatbed blew as the semi was turning in the roundabout.
Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said excessive speeds may have also been involved.
“The driver hasn’t been cited, but will be for too fast for conditions,” Mitchell said.
At the scene, several tire tracks could be seen going off the roundabout and leaving tire depressions in the dirt.
This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.
Photo Gallery
Flatbed and semitractor with equipment tipped over at the Bloomington roundabout, St. George, Utah, Sept. 14, 2021 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News
