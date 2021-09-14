July 16, 1943 – Sept. 10, 2021

Carroll James Trotter, 78, passed away Friday Sept. 10, 2021. He was born in Wichita, Kansas, to James A. Trotter and Carline Marie (Overman) Trotter on July 16, 1943. He was married to Donna Jean (Landes) Trotter, Jan. 23, 1971, in Winter Haven, California, six days after meeting each other.

Carroll grew up in a family of six, with three brothers and one sister. He moved from Wichita, Kansas, to California, when he was 12 and attended Garden Grove High School and graduated in 1961. He joined the Marine Corp. and served four years as a helicopter mechanic in squadron HMM 361, stationed in Tustin, California. He went to Vietnam in 1963 during the first part of the war. He raised his children in Riverside, California, until 1992 when he moved to Washington, Utah. He worked at the Garden Grove School District as an HVAC Technician until 1992.

He drove truck with multiple trucking companies driving long haul off and on until he was no longer able to drive. He attended Riverside Community College and Dixie State College studying business and automotive. He has been a Raiders fan since the time they became a team in Oakland. In his free time, he enjoyed watching Nascar, football, Ice hockey, photography, working on cars, riding motorcycles and spending time with his children and grandchildren when he was able to.

Carroll is survived by his wife, Donna Trotter living in Washington City, Utah; son, James Trotter, Washington City, Utah; son, Arthur Trotter (Janet Trotter), Anoka, Minnesota, with grandchildren Alysha and Carline Trotter, Barbie Engelhaupt, Josh Erickson, Jessica Elven; daughter Kristi (Trotter) Veale (Jack Veale) Woods Cross, Utah, and grandchildren James Veale, Todd Veale, DaLacy Nelson, Emilie Anderton, Deja Veale and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Perry Trotter (Carla Trotter) Kingman, Arizona, and sister, Vergie Littau, Henderson, Nevada. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Carline Trotter, brothers Dwight and Thomas Trotter and great-granddaughter Blakely Anderton.

Funeral services will be held at Hughes Mortuary located at 1037 E. 700 S., St. George, Utah, 84790 on Wednesday, Sept. 15 with a viewing at 10 a.m. Interment will take place in the Washington City cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Hughes Mortuary, 1037 East 700 South, St. George, Utah, 435-674-5000. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kristi Veale, 892 W. 1800 S., Woods Cross, Utah, 84087.