Sept. 7, 2021

On Sept. 7, 2021, Richard Allen Sokoff returned to his Father in Heaven and his parents after a hard-fought battle against the COVID-19 virus. Richard was born in Hawaii, grew up in West Virginia, spent most if his adult life in California, and finally settled in St. George, Utah, with his wife, birds and dogs. Richard loved his family and the Lord and spent his life dutifully serving others.

Silly and patriotic are apt words to describe Richard. He would often be seen around town driving his jeep decked out with Navy insignias and colors as a tribute to his father, a Navy veteran, and his son who currently serves in the Navy. Richard loved to take care of his cars, shoot his guns, fish and watch or listen to San Francisco Giants baseball games.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife Julie, his son Jason, his daughter in law Amanda, two beautiful grandchildren Nolan and Carter, and many extended family members. Graveside services will be held at the Washington City Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Richard’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.