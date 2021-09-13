Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

September 13, 2021
ST. GEORGE

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Sept. 11-12.

Recent arrest in Hurricane reveals dangers for adolescents online

ST. GEORGE

ST. GEORGE — The Hurricane Police Department has issued a warning to parents of the dangers that teens can be exposed to online, which has become a venue that predators are using more and more to gain access to children.

St. George man arrested in Mesquite on 5 felony charges 

MESQUITE, Nev., March 28, 2021

MESQUITE, Nev. — A St. George man was arrested in Mesquite on several felony charges after police found him early in the morning sitting in his car in an area not open to the public.

As fall approaches, improve health, appearance of weather-stressed lawns

FEATURE

FEATURE —The extreme heat and drought of 2021 across much of the country has turned many lawns brown. Damaged lawns may be thin, contain dead patches or are overrun with weeds.

New signal slated for Washington Fields intersection: How officials determine where to place traffic lights

A crosswalk and sign at the intersection of 3090 South and Washington Fields Road where a new traffic signal will be placed in the near-future, Washington City, Utah, Sept. 10, 2021
ST. GEORGE — Much to the relief of crossing guards and parents, a new traffic signal is slated for the intersection of 3090 South and Washington Fields Road in Washington City.

Fundraising dinner and auction to benefit family who lost 5 members in crash

St. George, Utah, July 27, 2021

HURRICANE — Members of the community are invited to a fundraising dinner and auction benefiting and supporting the Sawyer family, who lost five family members in a multivehicle crash near Fillmore in July.

