James Aaron Navarro, 47 years old, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. He was born April 17, 1974, in Lancaster, California to Ernesto Navarro Jr and Barbara Lynn Cobble.

Aaron was raised in Mojave, California, and Waynesboro, Virginia. He is a graduate of Waynesboro High School. Aaron was very popular in high school & loved to play baseball, basketball and football. He also enjoyed being in choir.

Aaron worked as a sales representative for Contempo Tile. He took pride in and loved his job. When Aaron wasn’t on the softball field, he loved to golf, fish and go camping. He also loved to go to the movies, watch his shows and read books that moved him in a positive direction. Aaron loved his Philadelphia Eagles-Go Eagles!

Aaron was always volunteering and encouraging others to do the same. Among his volunteer efforts were serving at Switchpoint, anything and all he could do to support NA fundraisers and the mentors program. Aaron always liked things to be his way: neat and clean! He also loved being boss. Yet he was a bossy, big teddy bear with a huge heart. Aaron was always there for you, even when you did not want him to. He also seriously thought he was a comedian and loved to give cow kisses. Aaron liked his head to be smooth and shiny and he always dressed sharp.

Aaron was just shy of six years clean and sober. He was a monumental influence in the NA community and will always be a legend to all that knew him. No one will ever forget Aaron’s big smile, huge bear hugs, goofy faces, big ass head and his infectious laugh. We will all miss our guardian angel who was always checking on us. He was never perfect, none of us are. Yet he tried every day to do better.

He was an amazing father, brother, son, uncle, friend, father figure/“grandpa.” Remember to live as Aaron would. He is watching over us now and will forever be in our hearts. This is not goodbye; it is only until we meet again…

Aaron is survived by his children, Tulsa Strader (Virginia), Tucker Strader (Virginia), Tristan Turner (Virginia), Dallas Navarro (St. George), Kyson Certonio (St.George), and Saleena Navarro (St. George); his sister Nydia Owes (St. George); brother, Chance and his wife Kristen Navarro (St. George); sister, Kathryn Clark (Washington); niece, Renea Owes (St. George); nephew, Aric Navarro (St. George); nephew, Miles Navarro (St. George); niece, Olive Navarro (St. George); nephew, Isaiah Navarro (St. George); father, Ernesto Navarro Jr. (Washington); former wife, Katrina Navarro (St. George); and girlfriend, Season Ence (St. George).

Aaron is preceded in death by his mother Barbara “Bobbie” Navarro.

There will be a viewing on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, 6-8 p.m. Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

A second viewing will be Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Red Cliffs Ward, 1155 N. 1400 W., St. George, Utah.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, 11 a.m. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Red Cliffs Ward.

Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

Family and friends that are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online

In lieu of flowers, the family asks in honor of Aaron that donations may be made to Switchpoint: 948 N. 1300 W. St. George, Utah, 84770.

