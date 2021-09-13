July 26, 1941 – Sept. 12, 2021

Donald Jex Woolley, 80, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, surrounded by his family after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born July 26, 1941, to Allan Claude Woolley and Catherine Jex in Napa, California. He married Carol Lee Duke (Kelly) on June 12, 1964, in the Los Angeles temple.

Don was raised in Napa and graduated from Napa High School. He served a mission in the Central States mission as a young man and then went on to serve six missions with his sweetheart, Kelly. Don worked for Eastman Kodak Company for 33 years and raised his family mostly in upstate New York.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in several leadership positions. His wisdom and servant leadership made an impact with everyone he associated with.

He and his wife retired to St. George in 2000 where he acquired a love of 4-wheeling with his new-found friends. Don was an avid sports fan and was the “go-to” guy for anyone with a car problem. His yard and his cars were always immaculate.

Don and Kelly have 6 children and he is a beloved Papa to 25 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly; and children, Allison (Steve Olson), (James Stapel), Jeff (Stacie), Kristin, Catherine (Doug Jensen) and Mark (Jill). He is preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Catherine Woolley, daughter, Wendy, and son-in-law Thomas Tormey Jr.

Don was a devoted neighbor, friend, father and husband. He set out each day with a goal to help someone in need and was successful every day. He left a legacy of service and kindness for each of us to follow.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Washington Fields 1st Ward, 1835 South Washington Fields Road, Washington, Utah.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel, 1835 South Washington Fields Road, Washington, Utah.

Interment will take place following the funeral service at the Washington City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dixie Hospice who supported our family through the final days for which we are forever grateful.

