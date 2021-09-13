Active gunman prompts large-scale police response, closes I-15 from Beaver to Cove Fort

File photo of Utah Highway Patrol vehicle on state Route 18 near Central, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Highway Patrol reported an active gunman incident on Interstate 15 around 7:45 p.m. Monday evening.

According to a press release issued by UHP, troopers attempting to stop a vehicle led to a pursuit. Eventually, the driver of the vehicle fled on foot near milepost 120.

Shots were fired at pursuing officers, but no injuries have been reported, the release states (See Ed. Note). The suspect is still at large, the news release states.

Previously, the Utah Department of Transportation had warned of a police incident near mile marker 122. As of 8:09 p.m., both lanes of I-15 are closed due to a police incident, with northbound traffic stopped at Exit 112 in Beaver and southbound travel stopped at I-70 near Cove Fort.

UDOT also closed westbound access from I-70 to southbound I-15, with an estimated clearance time of 11:59 p.m.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. This is a developing story.

Ed. Note: A previous version of this story said that shots were exchanged. The article has been updated to state that shots were fired at pursuing officers.

