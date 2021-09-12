St. George man arrested in Mesquite on 5 felony charges

Composite image with stock photo by IpekMorel/iStock/Getty Images Plus and overlay photo of catalytic converter, Mesquite, Nev., March 28, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Mesquite Police Department, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — A St. George man was arrested in Mesquite on several felony charges after police found him early in the morning sitting in his car in an area not open to the public

Officers approached the vehicle about 5 a.m. on Sept. 4 and immediately observed an adult male in the driver’s seat along with several indicators he was involved in criminal activity. Officers had the man exit the vehicle to conduct their investigation.

A search of his person and vehicle revealed he was in possession of an illegally modified sawed-off shotgun, over 19 grams of methamphetamine, 5 1/2 grams of heroin, multiple stolen tools from a St. George business, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

The driver, David Stewart Bird, 30, of St George, was arrested and charged with being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, felony possession of a modified firearm, felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bird was transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This report is based on statements from court records, police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

