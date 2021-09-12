Nita May Hinton died peacefully on Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 88 with loved ones near her side.

She grew up on the family farm in Gridley, California where you could swim in the canal and eat all the juicy sweet peaches your heart desired. A graduate of Brigham Young University, she taught at the BYU Training School for teachers and many elementary schools throughout the course of her lifetime. A deep devotion to God, Family and Country was at the center of her being – her every act was done in love.

Her faith and testimony of our Savior Jesus Christ was freely shared with all as she served missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina, Dominican Republic, Peru, Guatemala, and also in the Spanish Branch and St. George Temple. One of her favorite experiences was team-teaching a Sunday School class of 12-year-olds with her husband.

She was a voracious reader with a love for learning new things and sharing her knowledge with others. Getting a book from grandma was always a treat the grandchildren looked forward to! You always knew you could find grandma in her library if she wasn’t in the kitchen or at her sewing machine.

As a volunteer in her community, she served countless times at city events, school activities, and civic elections. She leaves a legacy of kindness, positivity, learning, and service. Her shining example will be deeply missed.

Nita is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Gail; six children: Melissa (David), Nancy Ann (Isaac), Rebecca (Jerry), Samantha, Julie (Steve) and Susan (Seth); 24 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, John, parents and one brother.

Graveside services will be held under the direction of Bishop Travis Sanders, Hurricane 9th Ward on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery, 255 East 600 North, Hurricane, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Church of Jesus Christ Missionary Fund.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 435-635-9922. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website.