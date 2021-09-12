Fundraising dinner and auction to benefit family who lost 5 members in crash

Sawyer family photos posted on GoFundme Account for the family, St. George, Utah, July 27, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Mason Sawyer, St. George News

HURRICANE — Members of the community are invited to a fundraising dinner and auction benefiting and supporting the Sawyer family, who lost five family members in a multi-vehicle crash near Fillmore in July.

The event has been scheduled for the evening of Saturday, Sept. 18 in the main building of the Washington County Legacy Park, located at 5500 W. 700 South in Hurricane.

Doors are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner starting about an hour after that, to give people time to mingle and browse the items available for auction, said Dustin Halterman, one of the event’s organizers.

The dinner, which will cost $10 per plate, will include pulled pork, baked beans and other side dishes, Halterman said.

Both live and silent auctions will be conducted, Halterman said, adding that action items that have already been donated include guns, vacation package, butchered meat and professional sports tickets.

“It’s going to be set up for close to 1,000 people,” Halterman said. “So we want to see if we can get more people out to come and show their support.”

As previously reported in St. George News, eight people were killed in a 22-vehicle pileup that occurred the afternoon of July 25 when a large cloud of dust storm blew across Interstate 15 in Millard County. Among the fatalities were five members of the Sawyer family, namely Kortni Sawyer, 30, her son Riggins, 6, daughter Franki, 2, brother-in-law Race Sawyer, 37, and nephew Rider, 12. To read more about each, click here for their obituary page.

Blue Sawyer, the 3-year-old son of Kortni and her husband Mason Sawyer of St. George, was the only occupant of the Sawyer vehicle to survive the crash; he was released from the hospital the following day with relatively minor injuries.

For more information or to donate auction items, contact either Dustin Halterman at 435-229-5990 or [email protected] or Yori Ludvigson at 435-773-7180 or [email protected]. To reserve a table or make other donations directly via Venmo, send to the account @sawyer-benefit.

Event details

What: Benefit dinner and auction for the Sawyer family.

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.

Admission: Dinner is $10 per plate.

Additional information: Facebook event page .

