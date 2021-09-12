Nov. 24, 1942 – Sept. 9, 2021

Clive Joseph Buchanan passed away peacefully at his home Sept. 9, 2021, after a short intense battle with leukemia.

Clive was born Nov. 24, 1942, to Joseph Wallace and Thora Ann Buchanan in Richfield.

Clive was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was very active in sharing the gospel of Christ with others.

Clive was a noted speaker, author of numerous books, consultant, master herbalist, naturopath, frequent radio talk show guest, former radio show host, and past Utah chapter president of the National Speakers Association. He was passionate about helping people both with health and spiritual matters. He was active in politics and was very patriotic. He was president of the Denton County Texas Republican Tea party.

Clive is survived by his wife Rita, sister Susan Madsen (Karl), daughters Shelley LeFevre (Spencer), Analee Buchanan, Jaynan Buchanan, sons Guy Buchanan (Nikkole), Marc Buchanan, step-children Crystal Ueki (Toshiro), Charity Brown (Levi), Cindy Barnes (Gerald) Trudy Sajac (Michael), Terry Walker (Dianne), nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Matthew Buchanan.

Memorial services will be held Monday, Sept. 13th, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house located at 4461 Country Club Drive in St. George.